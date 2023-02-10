Skip to Content
mister parker’s in Parker Palm Springs now open after pandemic transformation

Parker Palm Springs is the glamorous hotel where the celebrities of the Palm Springs International Film festival stay and go to party after the gala. The boutique hotel had closed its restaurant mister parker's during the pandemic, and during that time, the experience and menu of the restaurant went through a transformation.

Starting Friday, reservations are open for the newly imagined restaurant. The restaurant will begin diners late February, with the theme of it being: dark, decadent, and discreet. Those looking to make reservations might find it tough to get a spot inside though; mister parker's only hosts one seating each night, with the goal being to encourage diners to relax and not rush.

The hotel's managing director Brandon McCurley says this is a return to an era of dining when people looked forward to dressing up for dinner. Men are required to wear jackets inside.

If you are interested in dining at the new mister parker's, you can make reservations through Parker Palm Springs' website or through the Peak reservations app.

Angela Chen

Angela comes to the Coachella Valley as KESQ’s morning anchor after teaching graduate school classes at the USC Annenberg School of Journalism and Communication. Learn more about Angela here.

