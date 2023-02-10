Safety measures for Tour de Palm Springs

The Tour de Palm Springs in Coachella Valley charity event is happening this weekend.

Founder Tim Esser expects thousands of cyclists to fill streets across the valley as police call for safety and for bikes and cars to share the road.

CLICK HERE to see routes that will close streets and intersections across the valley.

Tim Esser told News Channel 3 that safety measures this year will look similar to last year's race which included a fleet of cars riding alongside bikers in case they need help. He also said bikers will need to ride in a single file and be vigilant of cars. For drivers, he mentioned they need to stay alert and aware of the cyclists.

In 2018, a man from Washington riding in the Tour de Palm Springs was killed after being hit by a driver police said was going 100 miles an hour on Dillon Road.

And in December, a French athlete competing in the Indian Wells - La Quinta Ironman race was hit by a car and injured after being mistakenly led off the closed course.

Esser said with the safety measures in place, this year's race will be a successful Tour de Palm Springs in the valley.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. to hear more from Esser and a CHP official about the safety measures in place to protect cyclists.