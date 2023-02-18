Palm Springs Police K-9 honored at Coachella Valley Firebirds game

Palm Springs Police Department's Support K-9 Izzy is the latest recipient of the Hometown Hero award at Saturday night's Coachella Valley Firebirds game.

Izzy's handler, professional standards coordinator Sandee Bosler, was by Izzy's side to accept the honor.

Izzy began her work with the PSPD as a Facility Support K9 on November 23rd, 2022. She was trained as a Support K9 by David Greene of Performance K9 in Bonsall, California.

Performance K9 partners with Thor's Hope Foundation for First Responder Therapy Support K9's.

Izzy has been utilized not only for PSPD but also for surrounding agencies recently with the tragic deaths of two Riverside Sheriff's Deputies, Isaiah Cordero and Darnell Calhoun.

Izzy is the newest element in PSPD's wellness tool kit to help provide for first responders' well-being and day-to-day stressors.