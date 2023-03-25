29th Annual Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards raises money for DAP Health

The 29th Annual Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards took place on Saturday night, benefitting DAP Health, a critical organization that has been serving the Coachella Valley for nearly 40 years.

Headline performer Darren Criss caught up with News Channel 3 on the star-studded blue carpet before hitting the stage.

"I have some songs in my back pocket. Hopefully we get the people moving and grooving and raising lots of money," Criss said. "Things like DAP health are kind of a no brainer to show up for. And there's not much I can do, but if I can sing a couple of songs and make people give them money, then hey, I'm happy to do whatever little I can."

Tony nominee Saycon Sengbloh also performed at the event, saying, "People can look forward to hearing some amazing powerhouse songs. Hopefully, they can look forward to this razzle dazzle dress. And just I think they can look forward to great food and supporting a wonderful cause."

Actor and host of the night, Michael Urie, added, "And then also some beautiful speeches from some people who are deeply affected by DAP Health and whose lives had been bettered and sometimes saved by DAP Health"

Broadway's Nick Adams gave a show-stopping performance, noting, "Everything that DAP provides, the accessibility of it all is really, really special, and their campus is so welcoming. And makes it easy, and there's no judgment. I think for the queer community at large, we're often afraid to ask for what we need. And so I think this sort of removes that fear and stigma."

DAP Health CEO David Brinkman hoped it would be a winning night for all the organization does. News Channel 3 asked if the event would beat last year's fundraising at more than $1.4 million. Brinkman said: "Yeah, why not? Let's do at least 2.4!"