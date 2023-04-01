Skip to Content
City of Palm Desert participating in water conservation challenge

The Palm Desert City Council declared April Water Conservation Month and announced their participation in the Wyland Foundation's National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation.

The challenge, also known as "My Water Pledge," is a friendly competition between cities nationwide to see who can effectively conserve water and other natural resources. Mayors from different cities encourage their residents to participate in the contest by making online pledges.

The city with the highest percentage of residents who take the pledge wins the challenge, and the participants from that city are eligible to win hundreds of prizes. Last year, the competition awarded over $50,000 in prizes to almost 300 residents from various cities in the United States.

Anyone interested in participating in the challenge can visit mywaterpledge.com for more information.

