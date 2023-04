The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Salvador Gutierrez.

He was last seen around 7 p.m. Saturday in Coachella.

He is 5 foot 6, 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Gutierrez is believed to be walking wearing a red shirt, tan pants, and brown shoes.

If you see him, you are asked to call 9-1-1.