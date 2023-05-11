‘More green lights’: Synchronized traffic signals are set to ease valley congestion

Upgrades to traffic signals across the Coachella Valley are expected to bring relief to congested streets and improve commutes. The CV Sync project, led by the Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG), aims to synchronize traffic lights valley-wide to reduce traffic, emissions, and save commuters valuable time.

At the heart of the initiative is the CV Sync Traffic Regional Management Center, headquartered in Palm Desert. The center serves as the central command post, where operators monitor and control traffic flow at various intersections throughout the valley. This real-time monitoring allows for quick adjustments to signals and traffic conditions.

"This project allows people to move more effectively from point A to point B by experiencing fewer red lights and more green lights," explained Tom Kirk, executive director of CVAG. By optimizing traffic light synchronization, he said not only will traffic flow improve, but fuel consumption will decrease, benefiting both the environment and residents.

The CV Sync program provides operators with detailed insights into valley traffic conditions. Kris Gunteron, CV Sync Program Manager, showcased its capabilities, stating, "We can zoom in on a particular intersection in Indian Wells...and we can actually see what the signals are doing out there in real time."

While the system operates autonomously most of the time, it becomes particularly invaluable during special events or severe weather conditions when traffic congestion intensifies. Kirk cited examples such as the BNP Paribas open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, in which "10,000 people leave at the same time, and signals can be coordinated accordingly."

Currently, CV Sync has synchronized traffic signals along Ramon Road, Highway 111, and Washington Street. The project's Phase 2, with a budget of $100 million, aims to extend synchronization to an additional 19 corridors over the next two years. "The Fred Warings, Vista Chinos, and Monroes" would benefit, Kirk said.

As the Coachella Valley experiences continuous growth and increased traffic, Kirk added the implementation of synchronized traffic lights comes at a crucial time. The anticipated outcome is smoother traffic flow, more green lights, and reduced commute times for residents and visitors alike.

Funding for CV Sync is provided by CVAG, which secured support from federal and state tax revenues, as well as a federal air quality program. All valley cities participate in the project except Rancho Mirage, which maintains an independent traffic management system while coordinating efforts with CVAG.