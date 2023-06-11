Geology Fire in Joshua Tree National Park 50% contained

Update 6/12/23

The fire is now 50% contained. The acreage burned remains at 1,088.

Original Report 6/11/23

Firefighters from multiple agencies continue working to contain the Geology Fire in Joshua Tree National Park. According to the National Park Service, the Geology Fire has burned 1,088 acres and is 30% contained.

Officials say the fire ignited around 4 p.m. on Saturday and quickly spread through low vegetation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Responding agencies include the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, and Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Geology Tour Road and Berdoo Canyon Road remain closed to the public. Pinkham Canyon and Fried Liver Wash areas are closed to hiking. Backcountry camping is closed in the Lost Horse, Pleasant Valley, Twin Tanks, and Hexie Mountain zones. All other areas of the park are open for normal visitor use.

Park visitors should be careful and expect smoke during their visit.