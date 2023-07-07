Galilee Center receives $2M grant for shelter expansion

Local nonprofit Galilee Center received $2 million to support its shelter expansion project.

Assembly member Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) worked in collaboration with community partners to deliver funding for district priorities through the Legislature’s state budget process. The Galilee Center was one of the local nonprofits that received funding.

The expansion project will add 6,000 square feet of emergency shelter for farmworkers and a new administration office helping increase wrap-around services for families in need, farmworkers, and asylum seekers.

The new expansion at the Center will separate men and women’s housing and will provide increased privacy and security. It will double capacity from 75 beds to 150 beds, the kitchen will be remodeled, and the community room will no longer act as shelter to be available for other use.