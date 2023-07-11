Summer travel: Why extreme heat can disrupt your upcoming flight plans

Another excessive heat warning is now in effect across the Coachella Valley, as temperatures reaching as hot as 120 degrees by the weekend.

High temperatures have been known to impact air travel, including at the Palm Springs International Airport. In June of 2017, about four dozen local flights were cancelled from PSP to Phoenix due to operational concerns brought on by high temperatures.

Aviation experts have noted there is a scientific explanation as to why flights have to be grounded when the mercury rises. News Channel 3 will be speaking with Fred Bell at the Palm Springs Air Museum to help break down why this occurs and what travelers should be aware of the next time they plan to fly in extreme heat.