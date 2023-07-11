Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect today

Heat and plenty of it rolls into the Valley today, and continue to build through the weekend with some of the hottest temps so far this year expected. And Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect at 10 a.m.

The heatwave impacts not just us here in the deserts of California, but a wide swatch of the Southern U.S. with tens of millions affected by the near-record temps.

Be aware of the potential for heat-related illnesses, and seek medical aid if necessary.

There is the potential for a First Alert Weather Alert for the weekend as temps soar into record territory.

