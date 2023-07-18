Desert Hot Springs veteran harassed by laser beam attacks

A Desert Hot Springs veteran, Jeffrey Cole, and his elderly mother, Cheryl Ford, have been living in fear due to alleged harassment by their neighbors.

Cole claims that his security system has been targeted with laser beams, causing distress and anxiety for him and his family. Despite their pleas for help, the local police department has reportedly failed to provide assistance.

Video footage captured by Cole's cameras offers a glimpse into the ongoing ordeal. "You'll see a bright spot, and it's just a bright spot of a laser. And then it distorts the pixels, you'll see blurriness," Cole said. According to him, the harassment has been ongoing for several years, with the situation escalating to involve multiple neighbors. "Our cameras have caught lasers being directed at our cameras in hopes to destroy them," Cole said.

Pixelated footage provided by Cole makes apparent the extent of the damage caused by the laser beams. He believes the issue stems from a past relationship, which has now spiraled to involve several neighboring residences.

"Stress-wise, I'm always looking over your shoulder. I always feel that I'm being watched. And it's an uncomfortable feeling to have in your own home," said Cole's mother, Cheryl Ford.

To mitigate the attacks on their security system, Cole installed plexiglass filters in front of his cameras as one layer of defense. Seeking expert advice, he reached out to a Palm Desert-based security specialist who confirmed the interference with the surveillance video due to high-density laser beam units.

"It is my professional and expert opinion that you have suffered surveillance video interference by way of high density, laser beam units," wrote Pete Chryss, a senior security specialist with First Call Security & Sound. "Any person or persons investing this amount of time and effort to thwart your right to security and privacy have ill intent and I would consider the risk serious."

Despite their efforts to seek legal protection, Cole's request for a restraining order was denied by a Riverside County judge. Multiple police reports have been filed, and Cole said Desert Hot Springs police officers have spoken with the neighbors involved. This intervention only worsened the situation, he said, with the laser beams becoming a nearly nightly occurrence.

News Channel 3 reached out to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department for comment but has yet to receive a response.

"I wish that the police would feel compassion for us and look into this and stop the situation," Ford said.

As the distressing laser beam attacks persist, the cameras installed by Cole and his mother remain vigilant, capturing every alarming moment.