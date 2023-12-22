Rainfall creates flooding in Tri Palms Estates

Tri Palms Estates has flooded once again.

Intersections of roads have been blocked, and there is damage on the golf course.

Debris and mud is flowing from the North entrance of the community to the South entrance.

The area has a history of flooding— most recently in September and during Hurricane Hilary.

Lanny Hansen is a part time resident of Tri Palms Estates.

He says the rain is “a real problem.” As a golfer, he is frustrated by the possibility of the course being closed for the foreseeable future.

