Tri-Palm Estates community flooded again while recovering from Hilary

The unexpected monsoonal moisture on Friday doused some communities that were still recovering from Tropical Storm Hilary.

Michael perez, a Tri-Palms Estates resident said, "Well the good news about that monsoonal rain was that it didn't seem to carry any new mud with it. So what was already a street halfway cleared up actually got cleared up even more."

He says the rain helped clear up some remaining mud and debris on his street.

"With the natural flow...I don't know if it carried it and it all gathered up someplace or if it just went to the drainage," said Perez.

Some of the roads in the Tri-Palm community however, looked all too familiar.

Flooded and filled with mud, resembling Hilary’s aftermath.

"Oh i've been around for a few years and i've never seen a mud event like that at all...basically this street was a big torrential mud river," said Perez.

Perez had to rent special machinery to clean up his home and assist his neighbors after the tropical storm.

"I could have used many, many, many shuffles but this is a little bit easier. I'll scrape along the street and along the sidewalk areas of the driveways," said Perez.

He says he’s been working the tirelessly throughout the week.

"It was a river of mud and as it dried up the mud just settled, and covered in six eight inches of mud," said Perez.

Luckily none of the mud entered his home, and he says most of his neighbors were in the clear.

He’s cleaned most of the street and his front yard.

"I haven't even gotten to the backyard yet, which is pretty bad...our backyards are were sitting at about eight to 12 inches of thick mud," said Perez.

His yard backs up into the golf course – that was also flooded by Hilary.

"The majority of the cleanup, at least in the areas that I'm working with had been done so it kind of helped to clean up the last bit of it. For me, I was really lucky in that regard," said Perez.

Traces of Hilary and the summer storm seen around almost every corner.