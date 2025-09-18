Valley-wide homicides down for 2025 so far, what are local departments doing to keep numbers down?

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) — Since last weeks homicide in Palm Springs, there have been 14 recorded homicides throughout the Coachella Valley for 2025. That number is down from 2024’s count of 16 homicides.

Around September of 2024, the number was hovering around 15 homicides Valley-wide.

For cities like Palm Springs, their homicide numbers have been on a downward trend for years, but in places like Indio, the figure has remained steady at around 4 to 5 a year.

Tonight, we’re checking in with local police departments on how they’re continuing their work to keep those numbers down.