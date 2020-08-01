Staying hot through the weekend, air quality an issue

7-Day Forecast

Yesterday we tied a record high of 122° in Palm Springs, so 111° today is a big cool down but still above average.

Although it didn't feel much better outside because of these high dew points. Conditions were very muggy and uncomfortable to be outside.

On top of that, air quality has been very poor as a result of the Apple Fire. Airflow out of the northwest is pulling smoke into the Coachella Valley. The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Smoke Advisory. It was originally just through today, but now it has been extended to last through Sunday.

That Excessive Heat Warning is also with us through Sunday night. Temperatures will be in the one-teens and could even reach the 120s for some areas.

Try to stay inside as much as possible this weekend. A cool down is on the way, that will bring back seasonal temperatures by midweek!