Relief from the heat is on the way

7-Day Forecast

Today was warmer than yesterday in Palm Springs. The high temperature yesterday was 111°, today it was 114°. Though dew points were lower today making it feel a bit more comfortable.

High pressure has been in control, which is why we've been dealing with above average and even dangerous heat. The Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley expires at 9 p.m. Temperatures will begin to cool down this week.

A Smoke Advisory is also in place through Sunday as a result of the Apple Fire still burning west of the valley. Winds out of the northwest are pushing the smoke southeast and into the area. This is causing very unhealthy air quality. It's best to stay inside.

Temperatures remain in the one-teens tomorrow, but seasonal temperatures return mid-week and stick around through the weekend!