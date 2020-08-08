7-Day Forecast

We started to feel the slow warming trend today. The high temperature in Palm Springs was 3° above what it was yesterday, and above seasonal. We're feeling some relief in the overnight hours, with the low temperature staying below average.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a Smoke Advisory for most of eastern Riverside County through Sunday due to the Apple Fire. This is causing unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups.

High pressure is the reason for our temperatures slowly warming up and it continues to expand into Sunday.

Tomorrow will be similar to today, with dew points in the 40s and nearing 50. Northwest winds pick up in the early evening.

Temperatures are expected to remain a few degrees above seasonal all week long!