Skip to Content
Video
By
Published 4:08 AM

Windy and then warmer

KESQ

A trough of low pressure has increased the onshore flow of winds through area mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass. A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service through tonight at 10 p.m. for some of our more wind-prone spots.

KESQ

Gusty and dusty conditions can be expected through this evening, with peak wind gusts upwards of 40 mph. Here's a look at how winds are anticipated to pick up by this evening around 5 p.m.

KESQ

High pressure will build over the next several days, resulting in an increase in temperatures, 5-10° above normal for this time of year. Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the forecast period. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s.

KESQ
Video
Author Profile Photo

Kelley Moody

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content