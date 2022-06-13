Windy and then warmer

A trough of low pressure has increased the onshore flow of winds through area mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass. A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service through tonight at 10 p.m. for some of our more wind-prone spots.

Gusty and dusty conditions can be expected through this evening, with peak wind gusts upwards of 40 mph. Here's a look at how winds are anticipated to pick up by this evening around 5 p.m.

High pressure will build over the next several days, resulting in an increase in temperatures, 5-10° above normal for this time of year. Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the forecast period. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s.