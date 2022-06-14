Winds weaken, temperatures rise

Tuesday starts breezy for some, but winds are weakening across the area. A Wind Advisory remains in effect from the National Weather Service for the San Bernardino County Mountains through 11 a.m. for occasionally gusty conditions there.

Winds will be light this afternoon, with an onshore flow redeveloping in the evening, bringing gusts upwards of 30 mph for wind-prone areas. Here's a look at how winds are expected to shape up around dinnertime.

As high pressure continues to build across the region, temperatures increase. A typical daytime high temperature for this time of year is 103°. By Thursday, temperatures are expected around 110°. Upper 90s return by the weekend. We'll likely see winds increase again Friday and Saturday to bring in that cooldown.