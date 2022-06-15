Midweek warmup continues

As high pressure continues to build over the region, temperatures begin to climb. Dry air dominates, for now, allowing for comfortable use of evaporative and swamp coolers.

In response to warming temperatures regionally, areas east and south of the Coachella Valley are under an Excessive Heat Warning. This, issued by the National Weather Service, is set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday and last until 8 p.m. During this time, temperatures could even get as high as 113°.

While extra caution will need to be taken while we turn up the heat, a cool down is in sight by the weekend. More wind is likely to pick up Thursday night, bringing in cooler air and allowing temperatures to drop as low as the mid-90s by Saturday.