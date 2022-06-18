Breezy, mild weekend continues

As a trough of low pressure continues to move through the region, winds remain gusty through the San Gorgonio Pass. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory through Saturday at 10 p.m.

Winds will relax through the overnight hours. Sunday remains below normal for daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper-90s.

Following a mild Sunday, temperatures rise toward 110° by the end of the upcoming week. By Wednesday, we may get our first dose of monsoonal moisture for the season. Mostly sunny skies and warm overnight low temperatures in the 80s are expected.