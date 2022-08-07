First Alert Weather Alert: Thunderstorms & flash flooding possible through Tuesday night

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued through Tuesday night due to increased risks for thunderstorms and possible flash flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning (red outline) for areas near Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms until 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Flash flooding could be life threatening. Turn around, don't drown when faced with flooded roadways.

Areal Flood Advisories (green outline) have also been issued for the same storm in the High Desert and another storm up HWY 74. The Flood Advisory to the south is expected to remain in effect through 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Minor flooding may occur in low-lying areas.

Over the next several days, chances for thunderstorms continue. We will likely see storms building over areas of higher elevation throughout the week, with chances increasing locally for Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a Heat Advisory has also been issued for areas west of the valley, extending through the San Gorgonio Pass and into Desert Hot Springs through 7 p.m. Sunday. This is to account for the boost in humidity, along with high temperatures regionally.

