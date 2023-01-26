Skip to Content
January 26, 2023
California Winter League baseball back for 14th season

Where else would you rather be in the winter than in our desert?

Hence, the California Winter League.

Thursday was Opening Day for the 10-team baseball league, with games primarily being held at Palm Springs Stadium.

Nearly 200 players from around the world come to the Palm Springs area to compete this winter. Each team plays upwards of 20 games.

All stadium games will be live, and free to stream on YouTube.

On average, 40 percent of California Winter League players receive a professional contract.

Standard tickets for games are $10 dollars.

Blake Arthur

