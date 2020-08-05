Seasonal temperatures return to the Coachella Valley

First Alert Forecast

A high of 108° has been reached so far this afternoon, just one degree above average. A notable drop in temperatures from last Friday's 122°.

A trough of low pressure over California is responsible for the cooler air moving into the Southland. It's also responsible for the gusty west winds that will be felt once again.

The strengthening west wind each evening is expected to blow smoke from the Apple Fire across the High Desert, predominately affecting communities such as Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms. A far lesser impact for the Coachella Valley floor.

Details of the Smoke Advisory in effect can be found here.

Temperatures will continue to drop into Thursday which is expected to be the coolest day of the week. A gradual warm-up will occur into the weekend.