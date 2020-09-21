Temperatures above average heading into the fall season

KESQ Weather Video

We continue to track wildfire smoke throughout Southern California. The Snow fire, closest to home, is over 6,000 acres and 38% contained. The smoke from the Bobcat fire and El Dorado fire continue to impact locations around the area. Overnight into Tuesday, most of the smoke looks to remain over areas in the high desert and areas west. AQI levels in the Coachella Valley remaining mostly in the moderate category.

Meteorological fall began on September 1st. Astronomical fall, based on the Earth's rotation, begins Tuesday September 22nd at 6:31 a.m. PDT. The equinox happens when day and night are roughly equal. The average temperature drops to 98° for the beginning of fall and by the end of fall on December 21st, the average drops to 66°.

When it comes to temperatures. We will be above average in the lower 100's for the week ahead. There will be a couple troughs moving to the north this week, nothing strong. The first moving by Tuesday with a moderate area of high pressure overhead Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures overall look to see little change, varying by a few degrees and still remaining above seasonal.