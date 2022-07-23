Slightly cooler temperatures and increased humidity this weekend

Temperatures are slowly decreasing following an Excessive Heat Warning that expired yesterday evening. This Excessive Heat Warning was caused by a ridge of high pressure that sent temperatures into the one-teens that has since moved farther east. Temperatures will be warm and seasonable through the weekend.

High temperatures are being replaced by increased humidity with dew points in the 50s in most areas of the Coachella Valley. Dew point temperatures will continue to climb into the 60s by Sunday.

The chance for thunderstorms in Riverside County mountains and deserts heighten on Sunday due to this increased moisture. Thunderstorms are more likely to arrive by the beginning of the work week.