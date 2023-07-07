Skip to Content
KESQ Weather Video

Average Conditions Continue Ahead of Heat Wave

Spencer Blum
By
Updated
today at 4:05 PM
Published 3:54 PM

Temperatures today will peak around the seasonal average. The average for today is 108°F.

This evening will also be a bit breezy. The winds are helping to keep out temperatures down by a few degrees. The winds will weaken as we enter next week.

In anticipation of next week's heat wave, the National Weather Service has preemptively issued an Excessive Heat Watch. this will go into effect on Tuesday morning and will last until Sunday evening.

Enjoy the average temperature of Friday and Saturday as they will not last for long. Sunday we will begin to see the heating associated with this heat wave. Temperatures in excess of 115°F are expected again by the second half of next week.

Article Topic Follows: KESQ Weather Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content