Average Conditions Continue Ahead of Heat Wave

Temperatures today will peak around the seasonal average. The average for today is 108°F.

This evening will also be a bit breezy. The winds are helping to keep out temperatures down by a few degrees. The winds will weaken as we enter next week.

In anticipation of next week's heat wave, the National Weather Service has preemptively issued an Excessive Heat Watch. this will go into effect on Tuesday morning and will last until Sunday evening.

Enjoy the average temperature of Friday and Saturday as they will not last for long. Sunday we will begin to see the heating associated with this heat wave. Temperatures in excess of 115°F are expected again by the second half of next week.