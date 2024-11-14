First Alert Weather Alert: Cooler temps, gusty winds and a chance of mountain snow for portions of the Coachella Valley

Your First Alert Weather Team is issuing a First Alert Weather Alert for a significant weather system will affect Palm Springs and the surrounding region starting tonight, bringing cooler temperatures, increased winds, and a small chance of showers.

While the Wind Advisory is posted for areas like Barstow, Palm Springs won't be under that advisory, though gusty conditions are expected to start this evening and last through Friday. Wind gusts may exceed 35 MPH, especially in mountain and desert areas.

As the low-pressure system moves southward, temperatures will drop, with highs in Palm Springs expected to fall from near 80 today to the upper 60s tomorrow and into Saturday.

The chance of rain is minimal but will mostly impact the western Coachella Valley and mountain communities, where spotty showers could develop overnight and into early Friday.

In the mountains above 5,500 feet, snowfall is expected, with 1 to 3 inches of snow likely, and possibly more in higher elevations. Snow levels will drop to around 4,000 feet by Friday night, which could bring light accumulations at those elevations as well.

Expect much cooler temperatures in the mountains, with highs dropping into the 30s and 40s. By Sunday, the system will move out, and conditions will begin to dry out, though a brief cool spell will persist through Monday.

Looking ahead, there is some potential for Santa Ana winds to develop next week, but the exact timing and intensity remain uncertain. Keep an eye on updates as those winds could bring another round of gusty conditions.