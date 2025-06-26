Actor Lewis Tan meets local students at ‘Young Creators’ event

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Hollywood action star Lewis Tan, who you might recognize for roles in Mortal Kombat, Deadpool 2, Deadpool and Wolverine, and Cobra Kai, met local students at a Young Creators Program event.

The program is is part of Palm Springs Unified School District’s Expanded Learning Program, aimed at giving students opportunities they might not get during regularly scheduled school hours.

News Channel 3's Allie Anthony spoke with Tan at the event.