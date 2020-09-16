Skip to Content
Voter Guide
By
Published 8:44 pm

Voter Guide: Russell Betts

YOUR VOTE
  • Occupation:
    • Desert Hot Springs Councilmember
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Desert Hot Springs Councilmember since 2007
    • Served on the city's Public Safety Commission
    • Riverside County Commissioner on the Riverside Airport Land Use Commission
  • Personal Information:
    • Desert Hot Springs resident since 2003
    • Wife: Meina 
    • Retired small business owner

Betts has been on the Desert Hot Springs city council since 2007. His last re-election came in Nov. 2015.

There are two city council seats open in this election with a total of seven candidates (including two incumbents). The top two vote-getters will win the seats.

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply