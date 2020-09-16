Voter Guide: Russell Betts

Voter Guide

Occupation: Desert Hot Springs Councilmember

Relevant Experience: Desert Hot Springs Councilmember since 2007 Served on the city's Public Safety Commission Riverside County Commissioner on the Riverside Airport Land Use Commission

Personal Information: Desert Hot Springs resident since 2003 Wife: Meina Retired small business owner



Betts has been on the Desert Hot Springs city council since 2007. His last re-election came in Nov. 2015.

There are two city council seats open in this election with a total of seven candidates (including two incumbents). The top two vote-getters will win the seats.