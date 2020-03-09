Rain arrives in Southern California tonight

Weather

A beautiful day with a mix of sunshine and clouds is how we began this Monday but an increase in cloud cover will be noted through the evening.

An area of low pressure will move inland on Tuesday bringing widespread rain to the region. Rainfall estimates continue to vary as the track of the moisture fluctuates direction.

Rain is something the Coachella Valley has not seen a lot of this year, with only 0.06" recorded since January 1st. A completely different story compared to last year when, by this date, 5.92" was recorded. An amount that even exceeded the average yearly total.

Tuesday continues to look as the most impacted day for accumulation but wrap-around moisture will keep rain chances for the desert through the end of the work week.