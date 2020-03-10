Rain chances remain through week

Weather

Rain moved into the Coachella Valley Monday night and radar remains active across the region with moisture streaming in from the southwest.

The totals listed below are over the past 24 hours:

This rainfall was much needed here in the desert. Despite more than an inch of rain in Palm Springs, the city remains below normal for the this time of the year.

While the chance for showers is limited on Wednesday, wrap-around moisture will bring more rain and a chance for thunderstorms on Thursday.

