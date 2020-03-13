After Record Rainfall, a Dry Weekend Awaits

Weather

Yesterday, multiple Valley cities posted record rainfall totals as strong storms with frequent lightning and heavy downpours assaulted the region.

Today, a slight chance of showers remains in the forecast until this afternoon, as residual "wrap-around" precip moves out of the region.

Highs will be cooler than normal all weekend, but today we may just barely make the seventy-degree mark.

Into the weekend, expect mostly sunny skies, and highs in the lower seventies. Another round of significant rain moves in late Monday, with cooler weather attached.

