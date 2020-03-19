A cool end to the winter season

Weather

Another cool day across the desert but warmer than yesterday! A high temperature of 67° was recorded at Palm Springs International Airport.

Most of the precipitation has moved eastward but some residual moisture remains in Southern California. This has led to spotty showers across Riverside county.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Riverside and San Bernardino counties until 10:00 p.m. for elevations above 4,500'.

A gradual warm-up will take place into the weekend but temperatures will remain cool-for-March into next week.