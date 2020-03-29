Windy tonight with a warm-up on the way

Weather

Another below average day in Palm Springs. Today's high was 79° compared to the seasonal average of 81°. However, it was a couple degrees warmer than Saturday, which saw a high of 74°. Those high temperatures are going to continue to climb this upcoming week.

We're going from below seasonal average, to above by Tuesday.

Areas of gusty winds are expected to continue tonight and weaken by tomorrow. Winds will be 15-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph for some areas tonight.