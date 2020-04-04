Cooling down with rain and snow chances moving in this week

Weather

A mild Saturday in Palm Springs, just a degree shy of the seasonal average. But, big changes are on the way. Temperatures will be dropping into the mid-70s for Sunday and into the 60s by Monday.

The greatest chance to see widespread showers will be on Monday. Scattered showers stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday, with isolated rain chances on Thursday.

Our local mountains could see heavy snow along with this storm system. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Sunday night through early Thursday morning. Heavy snow is possible for elevations 5,500 ft. and above. Heavier accumulations are expected above 6,500 ft.