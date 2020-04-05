Skip to Content
Weather
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
By
Published 9:13 pm

Storm system moves in overnight

FIRST-ALERT-LOGO-WEB_1532363112992_12522805_ver1.0_1280_720-1-500x321

Another series of earthquakes struck near Anza Sunday, with the strongest being two of 3.5 magnitude.

A storm system will be moving into Southern California tonight with impacts here in the Coachella Valley beginning on Monday. Chances for rain extend through Thursday, with temperatures in the 60s.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday night through 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Snow is expected at elevations above 5,500 ft. with the greatest impacts being felt above 6,500 ft. This storm looks to bring heavy snow, with localized amounts up to 48" in some areas. Expect very difficult travel.

7-Day Forecast / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Local Forecast / Video

Taylor Begley

Taylor Begley is a Sports Anchor and Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. You can also catch her anchoring weather on the weekends. Learn more about Taylor here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply