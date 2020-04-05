Storm system moves in overnight

Weather

Another series of earthquakes struck near Anza Sunday, with the strongest being two of 3.5 magnitude.

A storm system will be moving into Southern California tonight with impacts here in the Coachella Valley beginning on Monday. Chances for rain extend through Thursday, with temperatures in the 60s.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Sunday night through 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Snow is expected at elevations above 5,500 ft. with the greatest impacts being felt above 6,500 ft. This storm looks to bring heavy snow, with localized amounts up to 48" in some areas. Expect very difficult travel.