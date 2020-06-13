Staying near seasonal

Weather

After an above normal week, temperatures cooled down today into the double digits. Palm Springs was slightly below seasonal at 99°.

The reason for the cool down is a trough of low pressure to the north, bringing that onshore flow.

Winds picked up this afternoon and will continue to do so this evening with gusts of 30-40 mph for the valley floor. The San Gorgonio Pass could experience gusts close to 60 mph.

Those winds will weaken overnight, with just a light breeze sticking around for Sunday. Temperatures look to be similar to today, with plenty of sunshine. Dew points remain on the drier side.

The triple digits will return by Monday, but the low 100s. Temperatures are expected to be near seasonal all week long!