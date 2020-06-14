Slowly warming, but still seasonal

Weather

Today was slightly warmer, but still right around seasonal in Palm Springs.

Temperatures are staying seasonal due to the impacts of a trough of low pressure to the north.

Temperatures tomorrow will warm up slightly, but will remain in the low 100s for the desert.

Gusty winds are gone... for now. There will still be a nice light breeze out of the northwest.

Temperatures stay consistent for most of this week, with gustier winds returning on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to warm up a bit more into next weekend, reaching around 105°.