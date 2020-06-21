Skip to Content
Weather
By
Updated
today at 11:14 pm
Published 10:31 pm

Feeling the heat

Temperatures are slowly warming up as high pressure continues to build over Southern California. Palm Springs was warmer today by 1°. That trend continues as we head into the upcoming week.

Temperatures reaching 111° on Tuesday, which look to be the warmest days of the week. Temperatures will cool down slightly by Thursday, but still sticking above normal.

Remember in this heat to always stay safe. Stay in the shade and air conditioning when possible. Make sure to stay hydrated and limit time in the sun.

Taylor Begley

