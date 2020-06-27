Welcoming a cool-down

Weather

The above average trend that we've been experiencing is about to shift.

A trough of low pressure moves in tomorrow cooling temperatures down significantly.

Temperatures will be in the double digits for the next few days. The coolest day of the week looks to be Monday, with daytime highs reaching into the low 90s.

With those cooler temperatures comes the wind. A Wind Advisory has been issued from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning for the Coachella Valley and local mountain areas. That advisory expires a bit earlier, Sunday night, for areas of the high desert. Gusts could reach up to 60 mph, especially in wind-prone locations like Whitewater.

There is also a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for some areas of the high desert. Because of gusty winds and low humidity levels, fires that do spark will spread rapidly.