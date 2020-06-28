The cool-down continues

Weather

Today we felt the impacts of a low pressure system moving in. The high temperature in Palm Springs dropped from 111° on Saturday to 102° today.

Temperatures will cooldown significantly again Monday with daytime highs in the low 90s. Temperatures will remain below average until next weekend, when a warm-up is expected!

As usual, with cooler temperatures comes gusty winds. A Wind Advisory went into effect this afternoon and extends through 8 a.m. Monday. Sustained winds out of the west will be between 25 to 35 mph, with gusts reaching 50 to 60 mph.

A Red Flag Warning is in place for areas of the high desert until 11 p.m. tonight.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has also issued a Wind Blown Dust Advisory through Monday morning.