An above average Fourth of July weekend

Weather

Happy Fourth of July! Today was a hot one, with the high temperature in Palm Springs reaching 112°.

It's going to be a warm evening, too! Temperatures cool into the 90s around sunset at 8:01 p.m. Skies will be clear for any fireworks going off in the area!

Because of those fireworks, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has put out a Particulate Advisory from tonight through tomorrow morning. There could be very unhealthy air quality due to particulate matter from fireworks.

Tomorrow will be just as hot, with temperatures around the Coachella Valley peaking around 112°.

Above normal temperatures carry into the start of the week. Temperatures will cool down slightly mid-week, but just to about seasonal average before things warm back up into next weekend.