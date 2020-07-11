Nearing record heat

Weather

Today brought record heat to areas of Southern California and we were close to breaking a record right here in Palm Springs. Today's high temperature was only 2° off of the record of 121° set back in 1958.

Temperatures are only going to get hotter as we head into Sunday. We're tracking close to record breaking high temperatures. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for the Coachella Valley and areas of the high desert through Monday evening. It's going to be dangerously hot, with highs nearing 118° on Sunday.

A Heat Advisory has also been issued for our local mountain communities and areas to the west. Triple digits are expected and daytime highs could reach up to 107°. Idyllwild tied its record for highest low temperature at 64°, which was set in 2002.

Try to stay out of the heat as much as possible. It's very important to remember the following tips when temperatures reach these extremes.

This heat is not only dangerous for you, but for your pets as well. Try to stick to walking your dog in the early morning and evening hours, when temperatures are a bit cooler. Temperatures of the ground are much hotter than that of the air.

The excessive heat carries into the start of the week. Temperatures cool down around mid-week, bringing us closer to that seasonal average.

Stay safe!