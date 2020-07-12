Record breaking heat!

Weather

Palm Springs broke the high temperature record today, previously set in 1985. The new record is 121°.

The reason for this excessive, dangerous heat is a very strong and expansive high pressure system to the east.

This upper level system will weaken over the next couple days, but we do still have an Excessive Heat Warning in place for the Coachella Valley and high desert areas through Monday night.

A Heat Advisory is also in place for our local mountains and areas west, with triple digit temperatures being felt in some areas today. This advisory expires tonight at 8 p.m.

With these much hotter than normal conditions, heat illness is possible.

As high pressure weakens, temperatures will cool down slightly. Temperatures will reach near seasonal by the middle of the week!