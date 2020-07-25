Seasonal weekend

Weather

We're staying nice and seasonal this weekend, with temperatures staying right near the seasonal average of 108°.

Today, Palm Springs clocked in just a degree shy of average. There's light breeze of 10-15 mph this evening. Gusts in some areas of the valley reached up near 20 mph.

Conditions here in Southern California remain dry. Dew points in the Coachella Valley this evening are in the 30s and 40s. All of that monsoonal moisture is staying to the east of us, bringing rain to areas like Arizona and New Mexico.

In the Pacific, Hurricane Douglas continues to track toward the Hawaiian Islands tomorrow and into the start of the week. Hurricane Douglas, once a major hurricane, has been downgraded to a Category 1 with maximum sustained winds to 90 mph.

Here at home, clear skies will last all week long, with temperatures slowly warming throughout.