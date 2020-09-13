Skip to Content
Slowly warming, still dealing with smoke

Temperatures were a bit warmer today. The high temperature in Palm Springs was two degrees higher than yesterday.

High pressure is in control, keeping our temperatures above average. The warming trend continues into the start of the week, but temperatures stay below 110°.

Air quality is still a concern due to the El Dorado Fire burning nearby. The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Smoke Advisory through Monday afternoon.

Air quality this evening has improved. We're no longer in the unhealthy range as of 10 p.m.

Stay with your First Alert Weather Team for updates as conditions change!

