Triple digits stick around

Weather

High pressure is staying in control, keeping temperatures in the triple digits for most of the upcoming week. Dew points remain in the 20s and 30s. Nice and dry!

Today's high in Palm Springs was 108°, seasonal average for today's date is 94°. We have yet to feel the cooldown that typically comes with the fall season.

We've already surpassed the record number of triple-digit days. The previous record was 135. We're looking to add a few more days to that count before this week is up.

Tomorrow will be very similar today, the forecasted high temperature in Palm Springs is 107°.

Temperatures cool slowly as the week goes on. We'll hit double digits by next weekend, but still above average.