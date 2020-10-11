Skip to Content
Heating up

We're already feeling that warming trend. Today was 3° warmer than yesterday in Palm Springs. We finally got the double digits and they're already on their way out.

We've been experiencing light winds with isolated areas of gusty winds this weekend. Those winds calm down tonight and into tomorrow.

Triple digits return Monday and stick around all week because of a ridge of high pressure. This is bringing heat all across Southern California. Areas west of the Coachella Valley are even under a Heat Advisory.

Wednesday looks to be the hottest day of the week before temperatures start to slowly cool down.

